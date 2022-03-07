Roblox | Alarming presence of strippers and nudity reported in children’s video game | BBC | Condos | TECHNOLOGY

Roblox is one of the most popular video games today and is one of the few that has transcended this term to be considered a metaverse, due to the series of possibilities it offers players. Despite the massive success of this title focused on children, problems are not unrelated to it, and even more so when it comes to moderating a wave of users with behaviors that are not suitable for minors.

An investigation published by BBC reveals that the title has become the meeting point for hundreds of users who take advantage of the functions granted by its system to carry out actions that go against morals and, worse still, in a video game so popular among children. These activities range from sex parties, striptease, nudity to fetishism.

“A naked man wearing a dog collar on his leash is being walked across the floor by a woman dressed as a slave. Two strippers dancing near a bar. A group forms around a couple openly having sex… A man wears a Nazi outfit.”is what the introduction of the article published by BBC points out to exemplify the type of behavior that has been presented in Roblox.

Despite having advanced moderation tools, Roblox Corporation has not managed to completely eradicate players who engage in this type of act. The report indicates that these users meet in “condos”, spaces generated by the players to talk about sexual issues and even practice it, going totally against the rules established by the company.

Although the video game algorithm is capable of detecting some illicit activity resulting in the indefinite suspension of the user, these activities are still present since they must be actively searched for by some human moderator. Parental control tools can be used to block children’s interactions with these individuals, but a parent or guardian needs to know how to use them to set them up.

This is what a “Condo” looks like, one of the meeting points for users who engage in this type of activity, in Roblox. (Photo: BBC/Roblox Corporation)

“We have zero tolerance for sexual content and behavior of any kind, and we take swift action against anyone who acts against our community standards.”a Roblox Corporation spokesperson told the BBC.

The exposure of children to this type of act is worrying, especially considering that Roblox is a video game in which 2 out of 3 children between the ages of 9 and 12 interact, according to a report prepared by Bloomberg. The platform even offers users tools to be able to create new experiences or video games, but this is precisely what unscrupulous people take advantage of to influence these activities.

The rules of the video game state that activities of a sexual nature are prohibited on its platform. (Photo: BBC/Roblox Corporation)

