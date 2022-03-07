Robert Pattinson Received Christian Bale’s ‘Batman Nod’ in the Most Awkward Place

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Robert Pattinson is the last to play the Caped Crusader in the batman — following in the footsteps of Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, among others.

In fact, Bale gave Pattinson some sage advice about the Batsuit in the most awkward of places and co-star Zoe Kravitz dubbed it the ‘Batman wink’.

It’s not just the stars of the DCEU who have trouble going to the bathroom wearing superhero suits: Marvel star Tom Holland has had problems of his own.

Robert Pattinson at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is the latest caped crusader to hit the big screen in director Matt Reeves’ film. the batman. Follow various actors who have previously played the superhero. Including Michael Keaton, George Clooney, and Ben Affleck, just to name a few.

Pattinson says he didn’t reach out to any of the previous Batman actors for advice before taking on the role. But she met Christian Bale in an awkward place, which resulted in The dark knight star of the trilogy sharing some words of wisdom.

Robert Pattinson got a ‘Batman nod’ from Christian Bale in an awkward place

During Pattinson’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel live, the comedian asked if he had sought advice from any of the previous Batman actors. the Twilight The student said no, but was given useful information on how to play Bale’s character when they randomly passed each other in a restaurant bathroom.

“I was a little afraid to ask them something, but I met Christian Bale. [I was] next to him in a urinal and I think it inspired him to say, ‘The first thing you have to do in the bat suit is figure out a way to pee,'” Pattinson shared.

“So when I went to the wardrobe department, I said, ‘First things first. I need a patch. I need a flap in the back. Easy access…pee sitting down.”

During an interview with People magazine, Pattinson recounted the bathroom story to co-star Zoe Kravitz (Selena Kyle/Catwoman). She explained that they were urinating next to each other when Bale told her not to forget about a zipper on the Batman suit. A conversation Kravitz imagined when Bale gave Pattinson “the Batman wink.”

It’s not just the stars of ‘The Batman’ who have wardrobe problems

Pattinson got some solid advice based on experience from Bale, who had no zippers on his Batman suit over the course of three movies. But the conundrum of the superhero/swimsuit doesn’t just appear on the set of DC movies. Marvel stars have also shared how difficult it is to go to the bathroom in their costumes.

Tom Holland said in Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017 that going to the bathroom is a “mission” when he’s in his Spider-Man costume because it covers his entire body.

“It looks incredible, [but it] it feels terrible…going to the bathroom is a mission. You have to plan 45 minutes in advance,” Holland revealed.

The 25-year-old Brit was apparently jealous of his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield because he had an important feature in his suit that Holland didn’t.

“Tom was jealous because I have little zippers on my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily,” Garfield told Variety. “To work on his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t get to his hands.”

Robert Pattinson got in trouble for stealing socks from the set of ‘The Batman’

In another bit of strange locker room news from the batman set, Pattinson also admitted to getting in trouble for stealing dozens of pairs of socks.

During a virtual press conference to promote the batman, the cast was asked if they had taken anything from the set. This prompted Kravitz to call out Pattinson: “Rob took the socks!” she said.

Pattinson admitted that he got into trouble because he repeatedly stole socks from the production. “No, I have many of them. They told me to stop stealing them, ”said the actor.

Kravitz noted that it was “easy to walk away with your socks on.” But then he wondered if Pattinson had done it accidentally or on purpose.

“It was not intentional. It was like… after a while, it was a 156-day shoot and they’re like ‘how… you have 156 pairs of socks. Like, what the hell are you doing with them? You do not want to know!” Pattinson confessed.

the batman it is now playing in theaters.