Robert Downey Jr. will star in a new franchise

Robert Downey Jr. will star in the new adaptation of Parker for Amazon Prime Video, directed by Shane Black

Actor Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), will work again with director Shane Black in a new adaptation of Parker, the character created by Donald E. Westlake, under the pseudonym Richard Stark.

Parker is basically the origin of the modern antihero, a tough and ruthless criminal. Created in 1962, the character had 24 installments. Robert Downey Jr. will play Parker in the film titled Play Dirty, which, since it is not the title of any of Parker’s many, many books, may be a mixture of several or simply inspired by them. Director Shane Black will co-write the script with Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi; Black , already has experience in writing this type of film, not in vain is he responsible for lethal weapon 1,2,3, and 4, The last Boy Scout, The last great hero or Lethal Memory.

Black was responsible for Robert Downey Jr’s first comeback in 2008, kiss kiss bang bang; after years of instability and being fired from a supporting role in the series Ally McBealthe Oscar winner for Chaplin or Tropic Thunder he was hopeless as an actor since nobody wanted to count on him. Shane Black’s directorial debut thrust him back into the spotlight, and although the twisted crime thriller was not a commercial success, it was praised by critics and marked a turning point in his career as he was hired later that year. for Hombre de Hierro from Marvel Studios.

It will be interesting to see how Robert Downey Jr and Shane Black play the character of Parker. In the original novels, the criminal is characterized by being somber and almost silent, which is not Robert Downey Jr.’s forte or the style of Shane Black that usually gives his films enough humor. But it will be interesting to see this new version of the character, who has already been portrayed on screen by more serious characters like Lee Marvin, Mel Gibson or Jason Statham. Amazon Prime Video seems to be banking on pulp novel antiheroes these days and hopefully this will be Robert Downey Jr’s next big step forward.