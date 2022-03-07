welcome to New Retro Week, a celebration of the greatest artists, hits and cultural moments that made 2012 a seminal year in pop. MTV News is looking back to see what’s to come: These essays show how today’s model will be reset a decade ago. Enter our time machine.

By Jaelani Turner-Williams

With six albums and a multitude of artistic transformations under her belt, in 2012, Rihanna was pop music’s most daring headlining act. An experimental vanguard of the genre, Rihanna was worlds away from the honey-haired Bajan sweetheart she introduced fans to her on her Caribbean-tinged 2005 debut album, music of the sun. In each of her musical eras, Rihanna defied expectations of what the public assumed she was a black singer, barring “urban” marketing for crossover fanfare. knowing her no apologies phase, Rihanna had a fixed vision: regain her happiness.

Just five days before the album’s release, on November 14, the singer embarked on her now-infamous 777 Tour. With an assembly of 150 journalists, select fans and crew, all aboard a Boeing aircraft, the roadshow required traveling to seven countries on seven dates to celebrate no apologieseven when those planes invited imminent chaos. On the opening day of the tour, en route to Mexico City, Rihanna dedicated glasses of Ace of Spades and D’Ussé to those aboard the plane, while reporters waited for her to dole out interviews about her new songs.

As the days wrapped up into a full week, the onboard media got tired of Rihanna being nowhere in sight, but she likely wanted to stir up intrigue. For the singer and her crew, it was all great fun, as the flight stunt embodied the direct candor of no apologies. It was a deeper look at Rihanna’s raw, unfiltered self, which largely gave way to a new trap-influenced sound that foreshadowed her long-awaited follow-up from 2016, Anti. is no apologieshe embraced boldness in a new way.

Early in her career, Rihanna’s identity was arguably fabricated to go the same route as the bubblegum pop acts of the early 2000s, but with an island twist. It was destined for a rebel advance. By 2007, the singer met the moment on her third album, Good girl gone badwith unnerving appeal, a sleek jet-black bob haircut, and an edgy reintroduction on the iconic single “Umbrella.”

Rihanna’s defiance as a global pop phenomenon has made her a force of nature, edging toward iconic bad-girl status while still nascent in her career. In November 2009, Rihanna stepped into a dark side on her fourth album. Rated R, which presented the singer through a bleak, gothic lens. The album metaphorically chronicles Rihanna’s breakup with R&B singer Chris Brown, with controversy surrounding their turbulent relationship (Brown was convicted of felony assault for hitting Rihanna in 2009). The album was an unexpected twist in Rihanna’s sound, but it redefined who she was as a young woman, making her an international powerhouse and ushering in a self-assured renaissance.

On their next two albums, 2010 noisy year 2011 talk about what to talkRihanna has evolved beyond the “good girl gone bad” motif—she embodied it. Her sound was fueled with sex positivity, playful lewdness and female empowerment that arguably intensified her into pop’s femme fatale. Along with high-grossing tours around the world, modeling, and philanthropic work, the singer was also set to make her full-length acting debut in the 2012 action flick. Battleship. Rihanna’s impact was accelerating: At a steady pace of annual album releases, in 2012, Rihanna’s transition to no apologies territory was his most unexpected act yet.

The album’s opening track, “Phresh Out the Runway,” recalled Tempting talk about what to talk single “Birthday Cake”, but instead of alluding to sexual desires, Rihanna made an alarm of her designer style from Givenchy to Bulgari. Co-produced by French DJ David Guetta, “Phresh Out the Runway” was a meeting between Rihanna and songwriter/producer The-Dream, who wrote her 2007 re-introduction “Umbrella.” One week before the release of no apologies“Phresh Out the Runway” made its primetime premiere during the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as Rihanna strutted down the runway, fearlessly asserting her dominance of pop.

Even though no apologies was invaded by hip-hop and EDM soundscapes, there were moments when Rihanna’s vulnerability shone through. First no apologies The single “Diamonds” was a synth-heavy, orchestral ballad that throbbed with euphoric devotion. Rihanna’s twelfth No. 1 song on the billboards Hot 100 hit, “Diamonds” was later certified six-times platinum, becoming an instant classic and one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The piano-driven ballad “Stay” featured Nashville singer-songwriter Mikky Ekko, who mixed the song with his melancholy narrative of heartbreaking love as Rihanna intimately blended Ekko’s sadness with stripped-back pathos. In the stills, Rihanna’s appearance is as emotional as her voice, with tears delicately sliding down her face as she soaks in the jade-colored bathwater. Receiving a similar global reception to “Diamonds” and selling over 10 million copies worldwide, “Stay” also set the tone for no apologieswhere Rihanna recruited male artists like Future (“Loveeeeeee Song”), Eminem (“Numb”), and even Chris Brown (reuniting on the controversial song “Nobody’s Business”).

Rihanna teased seductively with listeners throughout no apologies, whether it’s bombing the strip club anthem “Pour It Up” or interpolating Ginuwine’s 1996 hit “Pony” into “Jump.” Resilience hard as nails no apologies subtly etched Rated R — even with Rihanna sporting fringed locks on the album cover — but the singer ushered in a powerful disposition with her eyes set on an entrepreneurial future.

no apologies shot to the top of the billboards Hot 200, becoming Rihanna’s first No. 1 album and selling 4 million copies worldwide. It went on to earn a win for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2014 Grammys, no apologies it solidified Rihanna’s defiant attitude that made her an international pop dynamo. In addition to dominating the charts, Rihanna’s influence on women’s streetwear made her a prominent fixture on Instagram and Tumblr as she geared up for her next act: becoming a mogul of epic proportions.

honored as a Barbadian “national hero” after the country officially became a republic in November 2021, Rihanna has a legacy that is not just a testament to achieving stardom beyond music, but becoming a multi-hyphenated businesswoman. Aptly named for Ella’s 2012 song, Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball has become a lavish event in support of Ella’s Clara Lionel philanthropic foundation. 2017 marked the inaugural year for Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s opulent cosmetics line that features a wide range of makeup, from lipsticks to foundations, for various skin tones. In 2018, Rihanna made a splash in the fashion industry by founding the Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, which promotes self-confidence and body inclusion for all genders with celebrity ambassadors like Normani, Kehlani and Tinashe. Inspired by the success of Fenty Beauty, in 2020 Rihanna launched Fenty Skin, a clean, cruelty-free skincare brand with wellness in mind.

weather no apologies it came years before Rihanna’s entrepreneurial vocation, and her 2016 magnum opus Anti — the singer still led the turning tides of pop music that has since become more inclusive of black women. In the heart of no apologiesRihanna sought to remain true to herself, an effort that has spilled over into her multifaceted, eponymous Fenty brand. Rihanna, a pioneer of gender bending, and her seductive adaptability are omnipresent in the legacy of no apologiesall in the name of good fun.