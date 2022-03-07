Rihanna and Lourdes Leon conquer the network with Valentine’s lingerie

Rihanna revealed its lingerie campaign for Valentine’s Day, which includes Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon as a model. Lola, who made her debut at the Savage x Fenty show last September, showed off on her social media the photo in which she posed in a sexy outfit that stole all eyes from her.

In the images of the campaign, Rihanna wears a pink ensemble consisting of a corset and a design at the waist. The outfit that she lit up the networks she completed with pink shoes and long earrings.

For its part, Lola wore a transparent red robe, stockings with a red fishnet design and black heels.. She also wore a red lingerie set. Her long black hair was styled into two pigtails.

The campaign is calledlove on the edge”, and includes models like Tess McMillan, Quannah Chasinghorse and Nyja. The collection debuted after the brand announced it would open its first brick-and-mortar store in Las Vegas and later plans to open more spaces in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC this year.

Last September the 24-year-old model was part of the Rihanna Savage x Fenty Vol.3 lingerie show. The dancer was one of the stars of the night with a sexy lingerie set and she surprised the public by showing her most sensual side.

Before modeling for the singer’s collection, Lourdes was seen as an assistant at the Met Gala, where she wore a fuchsia Moschino brand set. Her outfit consisted of a top and skirt covered in silver sequins that exposed her midriff.

But heor what caught the most attention on that occasion is that he showed the hair of his armpits to give a powerful message about the different bodies and concepts of beauty in society.