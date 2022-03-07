Ricochet admits he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship almost blind

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship after defeating Sami Zayn with a little help from Johnny Knoxville. Ricochet, who, as the rumors had been saying, was going to receive a boost from the WWE board, thus got his second title on the main roster, and he did, as revealed through a tweet from his account. official, with significant problems seeing properly.

“Speaking of contacts. My contact lens fell out of my right eye. really early in last night’s battle. so eI was half blind for 3/4 of the whole“.

“I have -5.25 visionby the way”.

The fight that Ricochet and Zayn played last Friday lasted a little over eight minutes, and the current champion was able to finish it with no apparent problem. Still, as he confesses with his tweet, it is likely that he did not 100% enjoy the fight and his coronation due to the difficulties of seeing.

