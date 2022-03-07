Results WWE Road To WrestleMania March 6, 2022

WWE held a new non-televised event last night at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. The company closed a new weekend on tour with a show that ended with a fight between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Th Tribal Chief came out on top after crushing Brock Lesnar the night before at Madison Square Garden.

On this occasion, Sami Zayn and Natalya were two of the protagonists of the night because they fought at home. After being defeated by Ricochet, Sami Zayn changed his character and addressed the public to thank him for his support and dedicate a few words to them in French. You can see that moment at the top of the news.

Then we leave you the quick results of the show and some curiosities.



Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jider Mahal by the count of three after applying the Kinshasa.

Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler on the count of three after applying a rollup.

Happy Corbin and Mad Cap Moss defeated The Viking Raiders in a tag team match when Corbin achieved victory by the count of three.

Big E. defeated Ridge Holland by the count of three after applying the Big Ending.

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville via submission when Rousey submitted Charlotte Flair with an armbar.

Natalya beat Shotzi via Surrender with the Sharpshooter.

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event to retain the Universal Championship via guillotine choke submission.

Starting next week, WWE will double its offer of shows throughout the weekend by separating the Raw and SmackDown rosters, just as it happened last night at the Allentwon show. At Solowrestling we will report all the results and curiosities that occur.

