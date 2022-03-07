Results WWE Live Allentown 2022

As to WWE resultsthe American company WWE presented its last Live Event from Allentown in the state of Pennsylvania. This event featured the appearance of Superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDownand with respective defenses of the WWE championships.

Results WWE Live from Allentown 2022

WWE held a live event this Sunday at the PPL Center in Allentown It was an occasion for people to enjoy several headline matches.

Riddle defeated Austin Theory

Omos defeated Reggie

MizTV segment with Dominik Mysterio where they were able to talk about their future within the company. The way in which his father has been able to interfere in his plans for the future. But what was surprising was what happened next, which is interrupted by Veer Mahaan.

Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio later in a great fight. He surprises this victory since on several occasions they have announced his possible arrival on the main roster but to date it has not been confirmed. It seems to be an experiment to see how people react to his appearance.

later in a great fight. He surprises this victory since on several occasions they have announced his possible arrival on the main roster but to date it has not been confirmed. It seems to be an experiment to see how people react to his appearance. Chad Gable & Otis (c) defeated Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins and The Street Profits (Fight for the WWE RAW Couples Championship). A triple threat fight where the champions were able to add some morale in the face of the great opportunity they have in the next Raw to keep their titles and extend their reign.

(Fight for the WWE RAW Couples Championship). A triple threat fight where the champions were able to add some morale in the face of the great opportunity they have in the next Raw to keep their titles and extend their reign. Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop as it already happened in Main Event. The company is taking its rivalry over the weeks and it looks like this actively every week.

as it already happened in Main Event. The company is taking its rivalry over the weeks and it looks like this actively every week. Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest (Fight for the United States Championship)

(Fight for the United States Championship) Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship match)

Thank you for sharing and enjoying this great passion with us, PLANET WRESTLING . as always all the best information on wrestling and the world of Wrestling in Spanish, interviews, videos, and the best coverage and live monitoring. Also remember that you can directly access the news of the next WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 already all wwe news.