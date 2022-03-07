Reese Witherspoon responds to Diane Keaton’s post celebrating ‘male beauty’

Without a doubt, one of the best aspects that social networks give us are the interactions between celebrities. This time it was the conversation between Diane Keaton and the star of ‘A very legal blonde‘, Reese witherspoonwhich has surprised the public.

Keaton shared a very crazy black and white video in which there are photos of many well-known men, whether artists, actors or singers, including Robert Pattinson, Clint Eastwood and Zayn Malik in full varieté. While the photos go by, the actress narrates details and her opinions about each man. Diane has shared this post to celebrate the “MALE BEAUTY!!!“, as indicated in the caption.

The funny thing was when Witherspoon realized that the first image in the video is his 18-year-old son, Deacon Reese Philippe. The actress does not give credit and comments: “Diane, that’s my son!” next to an emoticon with eyes of hearts. Keaton has responded with three other emoticons with an embarrassed face due to the apparent surprise of being confused. However, Witherspoon he takes it as a joke and he responds again with an emoticon crying with laughter.

In the comments of the post, many have been surprised because they believed that Deacon was Heath Ledger. Others have thought that he was James Dean or even Leonardo DiCaprio. What’s more, when Keaton starts talking about the beauty of the men in the video, the first thing he says about Deacon’s photo is, “Speaking of beauty… Leonardo Dicaprio. Give me a break. I’ve known him since he was a kid,” so the public hasn’t been the only one to confuse Reese’s son with the famous DiCaprio.

Other public figures have also taken the opportunity to comment on the publication. The famous interpreter of Catwoman, Sharon Stoneand the ‘Ant-Man’ actress, michelle pfeiffer, have left several fire emoticons before the male beauty of Keaton’s video. What’s more, Jennifer Garner He shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote: “Has anyone ever told you how funny Diane Keaton is?” next to a heart and a laughing emoticon.

Being confused with Heath Ledger or Leonardo Dicaprio is quite a compliment and, in this video, the confusion is understandable because Deacon is also a boy very attractive. The actress’s son has just turned 18 and is the perfect mix between Reese and her ex Ryan Philippe. Despite the fact that his parents separated when he was just 3 years old, he maintains an excellent relationship with both of them. The resemblance he shares with his parents, especially his mother, may explain his obvious beauty.

Surely you are interested in:

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon celebrates his 18th birthday