Reacher, from Amazon Prime Video, is the most popular series on the platform

It is curious to see how in the era of Big Data and television overproduction, products such as reacherfrom Amazon Prime Video, gradually become phenomena and against all odds. And it makes us especially excited, because they contradict everything we sometimes think that on current television everything is for fast consumption and is measured to the millimeter.

The technology giant’s platform premiered this action series at the beginning of February, and it has not only won the favor of critics progressively (it has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes), but also that of the public. According to data from the Nielsen audience consultancy, in previous weeks, reacher got second place of most watched telefictions of the streamingjust behind Ozarks. But why has this become one of the most popular series on Amazon Prime Video, a catalog that still has a hard time finding hits and consecrating a stable creative line? We look at some simple factors.

a well-known character

Sounds like something to you reachertruth? If yes, then you are a target audience for Amazon Prime Video. Jack Reacher is a literary character, created by writer Lee Child in a saga of novels that combine action and investigative trailer. In fact, if it sounds like you, as we said before, it is because you are a regular reader or because Tom Cruise gave him life a few years ago in the cinema, in the movie Jack Recher.

We are probably living in the television moment in which more adaptations of novels are made. In the era of Big Data, successful books anticipate successful series, and if we consider that an actor of the stature of Cruise has already defended him on the big screen, two factors of probable victory come together. Something similar Amazon Prime Video tried a few years ago with Jack Ryan, but it didn’t generate as much conversation. and recently with the wheel of time, one of his best premieres to date. Will you repeat the same thing your version of The Lord of the rings?

Alan Ritchson, the mole man

One of the elements that most attracted the attention of reacheron Amazon Prime Video with a season 1 of eight chapters (also renewed for a season 2), he is its leading actor. Alan Richson, who began his career as a model for Abercrombie & Fitch, was not a well-known guy beyond roles in superhero series What titans or Smallville or movies like The Hunger Games.