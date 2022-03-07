Queretaro vs Atlas. They create an account to help with the expenses of a fan with a stroke

Although the authorities assure that the campaign presented between batons in the Queretaro vs Atlas It did not leave deaths, the reality is that there are several seriously injured who are fighting for their lives in the different hospitals.

So is the case with Esteban Hernandez Martinezbelonging to the bar 51, who according to transcends in social networks has a stroke.

Given this, multiple pages of Atlas fans They have created an account to raise funds and thus help Esteban and his family to cover the expenses that this situation entails.

“Today I ask for your help to support Maria Guadalupe Martinez Lopez, mother of Esteban Hernández Martínez. She is a good friend of my family and she took care of me and my siblings when we were little. Her son is hospitalized, intubated and with a stroke in the Queretaro General Hospital due to the injuries he suffered yesterday in the game”.

“Mrs. Lupe’s situation is difficult both financially and health-wise and I could not afford her stay in Queretaro as well as the treatment that your child will require. If you want to support her, I’ll leave you the data, “she wrote in the account.

Immediately, several users began to send the screenshot with their donations and there were even many others who offered home to mother.

