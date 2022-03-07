Querétaro vs Atlas: The batons, legacy of the brave bars | sports

In Mexico we talk about porras, not barra bravas. The country that created the wave in the stands knew what the radical groups were at the end of the 1990s, without any major controversies, not at least like the ones seen in Argentina. The Argentine businessman Andrés Fassi has been pointed out as one of the promoters of importing these groups to Mexico. In 1996 the Ultra Tuza bar was founded in the Pachuca club, in central Mexico. The model began to be replicated in other teams such as the Chivas de Guadalajara with the so-called 1908 Legion, in the UNAM Pumas La Rebel was born and in América the La Monumental bar. Since then, Pachuca has not had serious incidents with its fans, but it has been radicalized in other teams such as Atlas with La 51. Former deputy Gerardo Liceaga blamed Fassi directly in 2014 for being the “creator” of the bars and tried promote a law that would harshly punish violence in stadiums, but nothing ever happened.

If something unites all the Mexican bars, it is the Argentine songs: the same insults, homophobia, and only the name of the rival changes. Violence in the stadiums has occurred over the years with fights between the bars of America and Pumas, brawls in 2017 in Veracruz, and even an episode of violence in 2019 in Querétaro between its radical fans and those of Atlético de San Luis . What happened this Saturday between Querétaro and Atlas was the most serious due to all the scenes of panic, beatings and blood on the lawn and around the stadium, with families escaping with their children from the horror, walking the stadium lawn. In 2014, the now-deceased owner of Chivas, Jorge Vergara, vetoed his own bar for fights with police officers on the field, although the measure was eliminated a year later.

other battles

In the case of the radical fans of Querétaro and Atlas, the rivalry dates back to 2007, when the red and black team, with nothing at stake, achieved a victory that sank the Gallos to the extinct First A, a kind of second category. After that game there were some incidents, which left people injured and arrested. Three years later, they met again in Querétaro and Corregidora was once again the scene of incidents. Both clubs decided to prohibit access to visiting fans in successive years, but the measure was removed over time. Three years later – it seems the implicit truce period – both teams faced each other to avoid relegation and incidents were registered again.

La Resistencia, from Gallos de Querétaro, and La 51, from Atlas, are two of the most radical and dangerous fans in Mexican soccer. The former were the protagonists of another unfortunate episode in October 2019 when their fans began a battle in the stands against the fans of Atlético de San Luis, the Atlético de Madrid franchise in Mexico. That time there was only a threat of closing the field by the high command of Mexican soccer and they returned to normal. In 2015, the Atlas Radicals invaded the field in a match against Chivas, their closest rival, with just 54 minutes of play. They went down to the field to rebuke their soccer players who were losing 4-1, the police also lost control in the first few minutes, but they managed to protect the soccer players and close the entrances to the field. A trickle of violence that has led to the horror of this Saturday in Querétaro, a spectacle of violence that has gone around the world and shames the country.

