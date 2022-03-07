Querétaro vs Atlas fight: battle between barristas at La Corregidora Stadium would have left at least 15 dead revealed Record | Tragedy in Querétaro by Liga MX | RMMD | SPORT-TOTAL

An unfortunate event occurred last Saturday in the MX League. The match Queretaro vs. Atlas, at La Corregidora Stadium, could not finish after a fight between the barristas of both clubs. According to Record of Mexico, the aggression would have caused the death of at least 15 people.

The preliminary report sent by the well-known Mexican media has generated much regret, although the figure could increase as the hours progress. According to what was stated by the authorities of the Mexican league in a statement, several of those affected were transferred to the nearest medical centers and an official report will be given after the evaluations.

It is worth mentioning that the clashes between the vandals from Querétaro and Atlas not only took place in the stands of the sports venue, but also outside (for access) and on the grass.

In the same way, the organization of the Aztec championship assured that “They will file corresponding criminal complaints for the acts of violence”. The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation is already investigating what happened, with the help of the reports of the commissioners and referees.

Atlas Release

The directive of the ‘Rojinegros’ spoke out in the face of the reprehensible act and asked for sanctions for all the guilty:

“Atlas FC regrets and disapproves of the events that took place in the La Corregidora Stadium. Soccer must be an ally to promote values ​​and fun for the whole family. We request the pertinent authorities, the Liga BBVA MX and the FMF, to investigate thoroughly and reach the ultimate consequences, determining those responsible who are involved and applying the full force of the law.”.

