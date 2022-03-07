Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office issued 15 arrest warrants for a fight in La Corregidora

State authorities fully identified people who participated in the confrontation between Barras de Gallos Blancos and Atlas

The tragic fight between fans of white roosters and Atlas could have its first legally responsible this Monday after the Attorney General of the State of Querétaro issued 15 arrest warrants against people who have been fully identified and who participated in the confrontation last Saturday in the The Corregidora Stadium.

sources confirmed to ESPN that these 15 arrest warrants are the first to be issued in this case and that the police of Queretaro It has already identified those responsible with name and address, so that in the next few hours the first detainees could be arrested for this issue.

The same source did not want to reveal the identity of those identified to prevent them from escaping in the next few hours, but trusted that they are men who live in the metropolitan area of Queretaro and in low-lying neighborhoods of the demarcation, for which an important operation is expected to carry out the captures.

It should be noted that the people who are arrested for this act will immediately go to the state prison to continue their judicial process and there a judge will determine their legal situation according to the evidence collected in the last.

The Querétaro Attorney General’s Office issued 15 arrest warrants for the violent acts in La Corregidora. EPA

Finally, the police source does not rule out the presence of elements of organized crime in the fight on Saturday night, but that will be determined until they can talk to the accused after their capture.

Due to the brawl on the rostrum, the president of the MX LeagueMikel Arriola, commented that as of Matchday 10, none of the visiting entertainment groups will be able to enter the stadiums.

“I anticipate that the visiting fans will no longer go to the stadiums,” said Mikel Arriola at a press conference.

“We have an owners’ meeting next Tuesday, at nine in the morning, what are the relations with the various clubs with their animation groups and how can we close the collaboration spaces”, recognized Mikel Arriola. “We think about it institutionally, but also see what the rules are for those teams to go to a soccer game or not.”

the match between Queretaro and Atlas on The corrector It was suspended at minute 63 after a fight broke out between supporters in the stands of the stadium, for which fans of both teams had to invade the field of play to protect themselves from the clashes. Atlas they had a 1-0 lead at the time of the suspension thanks to a Julio Furch goal in the first half.

The MX League decided to suspend the rest of Day 9 in response to the violent events. A source told ESPN that the matches are expected to be rescheduled during the March FIFA Date.