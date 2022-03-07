Querétaro-Atlas, this is how the rivalry between bars was born

The amateur bars of Atlas and Queretaro staged an extremely violent episode last Saturday, 26 were injured, three of them seriously, and no detainee was the result of this brawl, but this did not start this year, it dates back to 2007.

It all started when on a Sunday, April 29, 2007, when 15,000 fans of the Queretaro traveled to Guadalajara to save themselves from relegation and for that they would have to beat Atlas, the match ended 2-0 in favor of the ‘Rojinegros’.

Pitch battle at Calzada Independencia

After the 2-0 victory by the Tapatios with goals from Nicholas Olivera Fans of both teams met when they left the stadium on Calzada Independencia there, with fists or sticks, they found everything.

The authorities specify that there were runners in the surrounding streets, injuries, arrests, coupled with ridicule, all of this lit a fuse that did not go out over the years.

2010, another black chapter between both teams

Club Querétaro’s stay in the Ascenso division was short-lived, in 2009 it rose again after defeating Mérida on penalties and a year later it met Atlas de Guadalajara again.

On this occasion, Querétaro defeated the ‘Rojinegros’ and tempers heated up, blows were recorded in the stands and when leaving the stadium animation groups from both clubs found everything. At least 30 detainees were reported.

The foregoing caused extraordinary measures to be taken: Fans of the Queretaro could not enter the Jalisco Stadium and the Atlas would not have access to The corrector.

For a moment the violence between both bars stopped, they lifted the punishment and when they met again the same thing happened again, blows outside the stadium in both Jalisco and Querétaro.

2022, the blackest episode in the history of Mexican soccer

Although there had been violence, what happened on Saturday in La Corregidora is considered serious.

26 wounded, three of them seriously, beaten women, it was even circulated on social networks that they had disappeared.

But the worst of all is that more than 400 police elements were needed in the stadium and there were only 290.

The duel Queretaro-Atlas It will go down in history as the blackest chapter in the history of our football.