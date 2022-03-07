Pro player does not want Mexicans to participate in The King of Fighters XV tournaments

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a series of changes that, of course, affected the esports scene. With such a contagious disease on the prowl, holding in-person tournaments was no longer a possibility. Given this situation, the events adopted an online modality, despite the innumerable problems that could arise.

Of course, the quality of the internet of the participants takes on great importance. After all, how can a professional matchup take place if there is lag? This is especially true in fighting games where you need to react instantly to perform combos or successfully defend against your opponent’s offense.

Fortunately, many games in the genre now implement the Rollback Netcode, a network code that radically reduces lag and offers a mostly smooth online experience. However, it does not work miracles; a bad connection will always be a problem.

The King of Fighters tournament without Mexicans? This is what a professional player asks for

This week, Victor “Punk” Woodley, a prestigious professional player of Street Fighter and other titles, shook the waters when he expressed his desire that Mexicans not be able to access the online tournaments of The King of Fighters XV. The reason? The poor internet connection that, supposedly, there is in our country.

PLS Don’t let Mexico in KOF online tournaments connection isn’t the best. — Panda | Punk (@PunkDaGod) March 5, 2022

“Please, don’t let Mexico [juegue] in KOF online tournaments. The connection is not the best, ”Punk commented on his Twitter account.

As expected, the professional player’s statements generated all kinds of comments on social networks. Although there are those who classify his words as racist or discriminatory, other users took the situation with humor and began to share memes.

From Mexico here….

You just made my day – Hugo Aparicio (@hugoaparicio360) March 5, 2022

Internet in Mexico is actually pretty good pic.twitter.com/UudDxbvcQn — M. Leyva (@mleyva87nyc) March 5, 2022

Punk trying to stop Mexico from playing KOF is like trying to stop fish from getting wet. — FGC_Dads | Toast Rider (@tz_toast_rider) March 5, 2022

you’re just scared of latin america pic.twitter.com/F1LzXQ7PpS – PENETRIL (@vinn_aleixo) March 6, 2022

Of course, some people took the opportunity to debate whether the quality of the internet connection should be an impediment for certain regions to participate in international tournaments.

Finally, many users point out that, both in Mexico and Latin America, the king of Fighters is extremely popular, so they theorize that Punk is afraid to play against rivals from those regions.

“Punk trying to stop Mexico from playing the king of Fighters it’s like trying to keep the fish from getting wet,” commented one player. “Winning a KOF tournament where Mexico does not participate is not a real victory, it is a fake victory,” another user assured.

But tell us, what do you think of Punk’s controversial statements? Let us read you in the comments.

The King of Fighters XV is available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5. Follow this link to read more news related to him.

