Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: What happens to the eyes of the characters and Pokémon?

Always with the arrival of a new Pokémon game there begins to be all kinds of controversies, analyzes and investigations by the community. In this one, fans are nervous about the eye design of both male and female characters.

In the small trailer released on the 27th about the new installment of the main saga: Pokémon Scarlet and Purple We got to see new bright and sunny landscapes, the three new starters for this generation, and new skins for the trainers.

But with this arrival the first analyzes of every detail of what is shown in the video also begin to emerge. Kotaku It has been reported that many fans are uneasy about the character’s eye design.

As you can see, the design of the characters is somewhat different from previous installments. In fact, one feature here is that both the male and female characters wear the same set of clothes: short-sleeved shirt, tie, blue hat, and shorts. It is really the first time that this couple, at the beginning, is dressed in the same way. At first glance it may seem unimportant, but this is ideal, because means that The Pokémon Company is standardizing clothing designs, regardless of gender.

Now, as we have anticipated, what is causing a stir is the design of the eyes. If you notice, they are not round. If we look at previous designs, this time the eyes are smaller and, therefore, more realistic. Although there has been no lack of people who say that they look like “dolls”.

Although if you analyze it carefully this is a logical leap forward. It is necessary to advance according to what designs, creating very precise characters. It is also true that we have barely been able to see the movement that the characters will have, and we also do not know if we will have customization options to change the eyes or other features of the character.

Not everything stays here, but the eyes of Pokémon have also been analyzed. Specifically the initial plant type is the one that has been in the spotlight:

As you see, the fans have done a real analysis and have corrected some of the problems that they perceive in the designs. They have basically leveled the eyes and also rotated them a bit. They’ve even slightly retouched the ears.

