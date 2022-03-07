Pete Davidson, boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, could be another celebrity to travel to space in one of the Blue Origin ships

Celebrities have become the favorite claim of space companies to promote their tourist flights outside our planet. According to People magazine now, Peter Davidsonboyfriend of kim kardashianhas recently met with the founder of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, and could become the next celebrity who travels aboard one of his aircraft.

The comedian from ‘Saturday Night Live’ wants to join the next journey of the American company to follow in the footsteps of the actor William Shatner, who gave life to Admiral James T. Kirk in the Star Trek saga and traveled with Bezos to space in October last year. Two months later, ‘Good Morning America’ host and former NFL star, michael strahandid the same courtesy also of the billionaire.

“Pete Davidson has spoken with Jeff Bezos about the possibility of traveling on the Blue Origin flight, but nothing is set yet. They are just conversations and it is too early to define it, but they have been in talks to make it happen“said the informant.

Both Pete and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian are great friends with Bezos. Last January they attended a dinner together with his partner Lauren Sánchez and him, to which Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also invited.

Should the comedian finally find the courage to take a seat on a Blue Origin flight, he would become one of the elite club of celebrities who have come close to or overstepped the edge of Earth’s atmosphere. Another one is the billionaire Sir Richard Bransonwho flew into space with five crew members aboard a Virgin Galactic spacecraft in July of last year, thus ahead of Bezos by nine days in the “space race”, although in his case he fell below the Kármán line that represents the border of space.

However, not everyone is willing to take that risk. The actor Ashton Kutcher had a ticket for a Virgin Galactic flight, but her partner Mila Kunis convinced him to sell it by reminding him that he has two young daughters.

