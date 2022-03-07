Penelope Disick, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian makes a tender drawing of Travis Barker
Penelope Disick has a very good relationship with Travis Barkerher mother’s fiancé, has shown this in various Instagram posts, in which the 9-year-old shows their coexistence with the drummer of Blink-189.
In the past a video of Penelope Disick playing the drums with the instructions by Travis Barkershook the social networks, and now, the little daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disicksurprised the musician with a nice detail.
The little girl made a drawing of the drummer, in which she included some of his tattoos on his faceneck and arms, a little beard and even his well-known hat.
Travis Barker shares drawing of Penelope Disick
The drummer, very proud of the drawing that his partner’s daughter made, shared it through their Instagram Storiescompleting with a “I love this Penelope”. The same drawing was shared by Kortney Kardashianaccompanied by a heart.
It’s like the little Penelope Disick He showed the affection he feels for his mother’s new partner.