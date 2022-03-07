Penelope Disick, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian makes a tender drawing of Travis Barker

Penelope Disick has a very good relationship with Travis Barkerher mother’s fiancé, has shown this in various Instagram posts, in which the 9-year-old shows their coexistence with the drummer of Blink-189.

In the past a video of Penelope Disick playing the drums with the instructions by Travis Barkershook the social networks, and now, the little daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disicksurprised the musician with a nice detail.

Kourtney, Penelope and Travis.

The little girl made a drawing of the drummer, in which she included some of his tattoos on his faceneck and arms, a little beard and even his well-known hat.

Travis Barker’s Instagram Stories.

Travis Barker shares drawing of Penelope Disick

The drummer, very proud of the drawing that his partner’s daughter made, shared it through their Instagram Storiescompleting with a “I love this Penelope”. The same drawing was shared by Kortney Kardashianaccompanied by a heart.

Instagram Stories of Kourtney Kardashian.

It’s like the little Penelope Disick He showed the affection he feels for his mother’s new partner.