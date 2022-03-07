Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut in “Chicago”

NEW YORK (AP) — Pamela Anderson, one of the most famous women on the planet, will play a woman desperate for fame when she makes her Broadway debut next month in the musical “Chicago.”

Anderson will play Roxie Hart from April 12 to June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre, a remarkable marriage of one of the most recognizable sex icons of recent decades and a show that critiques fame.

“From ‘Baywatch’ to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected,” Anderson told The Associated Press in a statement Monday. “Now yes, I won’t hold back anymore. I’m letting go I’m ready to see what I’m capable of. For ‘Chicago,’ I will lay all my cards on the table. I’m doubling down on myself.”

Set in the 1920s, the musical is a scathing satire on how show business and the press turn criminals into celebrities. It has Bob Fosse-inspired choreography, skimpy outfits, and great songs like “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango.”

“Chicago” tells the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and dancer who murders her lover after he threatens to leave her. To avoid her conviction, Roxie hires Chicago’s slickest criminal attorney to help her fool the public, the media and her rival cellmate Velma Kelly by creating shocking headlines.

“Pam is a very moral person, extremely moral. She cares about animals, she cares about the planet, she cares about people,” said producer Barry Weissler. “The difference between her and Roxie is that Roxie doesn’t care about anyone but herself, and she doesn’t give a damn about the outside world as long as she can be famous. So Pam comes with totally opposite attributes, but she fits in because of her fame, what she’s been through in life.”

Anderson had a prominent role on the series “Home Improvement” before rising to worldwide stardom as CJ Parker on “Baywatch.” His credits include “Barb Wire” and “Superhero Movie.”

There has recently been a renewed interest in her life story thanks to the Hulu series “Pam & Tommy,” starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, chronicling their whirlwind romance. Anderson also announced an upcoming authorized documentary on her life for Netflix this month.

Weissler said that he had invited Anderson to play Roxie more than a decade ago, but the schedules didn’t work out for him.

“Now that we’re doing it, it’s even more timely. She really represents something now as a professional, as an activist, as a very talented lady. She can surprise a lot of people. She has acting skills. She certainly can dance, and her singing voice is quite good. So here we go.”

The fame-hungry leading lady in “Chicago” has been played by dozens of actresses since the show opened in 1996, including Melanie Griffith, Christie Brinkley, Marilu Henner, Brooke Shields, Lisa Rinna, Gretchen Mol, Ashlee Simpson, Brandy Norwood, Jennifer Nettles and Robin Givens.

The revival has managed to hold its own for a quarter of a century thanks to the smart decision to cast famous actors in all the lead roles, molding the show around their strengths.

Among the stars who have participated in the show are Sofia Vergara, Paige Davis, Rita Wilson, Usher, Huey Lewis, Michael C. Hall, Jerry Springer and Billy Zane. A 2002 film version starred Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Queen Latifah, and Richard Gere.

___

Mark Kennedy is on Twitter at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits.