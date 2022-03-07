Pamela Anderson makes her Broadway debut in an iconic role

ads

Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut in April as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Anderson will play the iconic role at New York City’s Ambassador Theater for eight weeks, from Tuesday, April 12 through Sunday, June 5. The Baywatch star is the latest in a long line of celebrities to have participated in the Chicago renaissance. which opened in 1996.

“I have always been a huge fan of the work of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Ann Reinking too,” Anderson said in a statement Monday. “Playing Roxie Hart is a dream come true. Playing Fosse doesn’t give you time to get into your head. You can’t dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing that it is all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me.”

The 1996 Chicago production opened at the Richard Rodgers Theater and has called the Ambassador Theater home since 2003. In recent years, Hollywood stars have joined the show for limited runs, including Sofia Vergara, Mel B, Christine Brinkley , Taye Diggs, Cuba Gooding Jr. ., Brooke Shields, Melanie Griffith, Jennifer Nettles, Patrick Swayze, Wendy Williams and Rita Wilson. Tickets for the show, which now stars Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart and Bianca Marroquin as Velma Kelly, are available now at ChicagoTheMusical.com.

Chicago was written by John Kander and Fred Ebb, with the book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. The original production opened in 1975. The 1996 revival won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and is the longest-running musical revival in Broadway history. The musical was adapted into a film in 2002 and won the Oscar for Best Picture.

As for Anderson, he will be the subject of an upcoming documentary for Netflix, directed by Ryan White (The Keepers) and co-produced by his son Brandon Thomas Lee. The film is billed as the “definitive” documentary of her life and an “intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back on her professional and personal journey and prepares for the next steps in the journey.” her”.

After the documentary was announced, Anderson posted a handwritten note on Instagram. “My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost,” she wrote. “Nothing to accomplish. I can only surprise you: not a victim, but a survivor and I live to tell the real story.”

Anderson’s relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee is the subject of Hulu’s limited series Pam & Tommy, the final episode of which premieres Wednesday. Lily James played Anderson while Sebastian Stan played Lee. Anderson and Lee were not involved in the production.

