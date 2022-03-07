Oscar 2022: the 10 favorite films of the public (where to see them)

The oscars 2022 decided to do something different, in addition to the usual categories, now the Academy added a special one where fan favorite films are recognized, even if they are not what you expect to see at the awards or if they are not nominated in any other category.

And it was not the members of the Academy who were in charge of selecting them, but the films were chosen through a website (OscarFanFavorite.com) and Twitter, where the hashtags were used OscarFanFavorite and OscarCheerMoment so that people who love cinema and who are the ones who buy the tickets could nominate their own nominees, who will also receive an award on March 27 when the oscars 2022 are carried out.

The voting was created on March 3 and the Academy revealed the 10 most voted films, although it is not yet known which is the winner or what type of award it will receive. They could give him an honorary Oscar, but there is a possibility that it will only be a special mention during the ceremony, where we will also meet the best film of the year, the best actor, actress and director.

This year’s nominees include Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, CODA and Drive My Carbut in the new category we have some superhero stories, comedies and even a new version of Cinderella that received mixed reviews.

Oscar 2022: the public’s favorite films and where to see them

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Cinemas)

No Way Home is one of the best Spider-Man movies so far, but it only got one nomination for its special effects. Thanks to the new category, this could take one more Oscar. This movie is the one that opens the multiverse in the MCU on the big screen, all thanks to Peter Parker messing up a spell on Doctor Strange and this causes villains and different versions of Spidey to come together in the same place, causing more chaos than expected. we imagined, and connecting directly to the Doctor Strange sequel’s Multiverse of Madness.

Cinderella (Amazon Prime)