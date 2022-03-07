Oscar 2022: 5 reasons why Kristen Stewart can win the award

On Sunday, March 27, the 2022 delivery of the Oscar awards and one of the surprises this year is the nomination of Kristen Stewart as Best actress thanks to her participation in the film “Spencer” by Chilean director Pablo Larraín where the actress plays Lady Di.

Therefore, here are 5 reasons why she could become the winner of the 2022 Oscar for Best Actress:

1.A great track record

He has 23 years of experience in the cinema. He has made blockbusters and auteur films, and despite the public’s negative view that he does everything with the same facial expression, Kristen is one of the few actresses who has been in all kinds of film genres.

2. Reimagine the character

Kristen reimagines Lady Di in a Christmas celebration prior to her fateful outcome. The star develops Diana’s gestures, expressions and postures to perfection, even transforming into Anne Boleyn.

3.Stewart surrenders to Lady Di

The emotions with which she plays Diana range from tender to desolate. The director correlates gourmet food with eating disorders in a frighteningly beautiful way, and Kristen gives herself over to the emptiness of that situation in spectacular fashion.

4. His first Oscar nomination

Until now, Diana is the character that has allowed Kristen to gain credibility with the public, critics and the Academy. It’s not that she didn’t do it before, but this role has allowed her to massively reach the eyes of the world, so that realize it’s more than “Bella Swan” from “Twilight.”

5. An inclusive actress

Now that the Academy is more inclusive, being nominated could also be very favorable for the actress, since she is a woman who belongs to sexual diversity, is committed to the screenwriter Dylan Meyer, and give her the Oscar beyond her histrionic talent as well I would talk about representation for the LGBT+ community.

Oscar 2022: Who is Kristen Stewart competing with?

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Who could fight him?

As well as Kristen, Nicole Kidman and Jessica Chastain also make characters based on popular figures. Nicole plays the actress and comedian Lucille Ball, icon of American television, interprets her from the perspective of female empowerment.

Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye, the evangelical newscaster who made her intimacy a great show, let’s just say she was the pioneer of reality TV.

