Optimus Prime, from Transformers, causes trouble in Cusco, Peru

The recordings of the film “Transformers: Beasts Awaken” is nearing completion in the Historic Center of CuscoPeru.

these last two weeks, BumblebeeMirage, Scourge and the star of the film: Optimus Prime They were seen through the streets of Cusco, and it was precisely this last vehicle, which starred in a video that went viral because it could not climb a steep slope while performing one of the shots.

It all happened on the so-called Santa Ana hill, located in the traditional Cusco neighborhood of the same name, where the director Steven Cape Jr. a chase scene was shot between several cars. Most of the vehicles made it up the hill with no problem, with the exception of Optimus Prime, who had to stop halfway up the hill.

This scene was captured by local residents, who gracefully took what happened, uploading a video clip to social networks, the content going viral in a matter of minutes.

“Optimus could not handle the height of Cusco”, “Poor thing, Optimus gave him soroche”, “Not even the Transformers can handle the height of Cusco”, and other comments can be seen on social networks, where the clip is widely shared. .

When Optimus Prime can against everything except the geography of Cusco. #ThisIsMyPeru pic.twitter.com/BY0tZHpqSL – Oscar Apaza (@oapaza13) October 19, 2021

After Optimus Prime’s misstep, the filming continued and after several attempts the lead vehicle of the Autobots was able to climb the steep slope, which is one of the steepest streets in Cusco, the location of several filming and productions due to its old characteristics and colonial.

In addition to struggling up the hill, Optimus Prime was also caught colliding with a parked car. According to Tiktok user @monogato, the truck continued on its way, taking off.

@monogato Optimus Prime crashes on Santa Teresa street – Cusco in the historic center and runs away hahahahaha #Transformers #Cusco #Viral #foryou original sound – Jose Antonio Gamarra

That same user also shared a video showing the cars and trucks from the filming returning to the depot after filming. In the background, the voices of children can be heard wanting to attract the attention of the participants in the film. “Everyone’s excitement is priceless,” wrote the author of the video.

@monogato Spectacular experience filming Transformers in Cusco. Everyone’s emotion is priceless ##transformers ##Cusco ##Viral ##foryou ##peru original sound – José Antonio Gamarra

After more than two weeks of recording in the center of the city of Cusco, the production and direction of ‘Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts’ concluded with the main shots and the use of special effects, for which they built large constructions of props, the same ones that are now disassembled.

With editorial information

