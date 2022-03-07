One in two Mexicans satisfied with telemedicine

The use of doctor services by video call increased due to the pandemic to avoid contagion by covid-19; dOf Mexicans who used telemedicine services, 50 percent felt satisfied, according to a study by Allianz Partners, an assistance services company.

They detail that the segments of the population that report greater acceptance of this digital health service are adults over 55 years of age and members of the generation millennial (26 to 40 years old) with at least one child, reporting a satisfaction level of 50 to 70 percent, respectively.

East growth in admissions for this type of service is taken advantage of by insurerswhich find a way to complement their products that they offer to companies, which in turn provide support to their employees.

“At Axa Keralty we closed 2021 with more than 230 thousand members of our private health system based on primary medical care -all of them have the video consultation service-. Likewise, in 2021 alone we provided more than 37,000 consultations in this modality, which represents a growth of 114 percent compared to 20202”, the firm told MILLENNIUM.

Recently, the company incorporated a hybrid service which includes general medicine consultations and unlimited telephone guidance, as well as preferential services in other types of care, consultations with specialists, therapies and laboratory studies, among others.

“The pandemic changed three things mainly about telemedicine: many people adopted because there are no other access alternatives; insurers and employers also started with telemedicine services and finally, the myth of whether it is legal or not, was dispelled”, said Javier Cardona, founder of 1Doc3.

Potential

Axa reported that this year remote consultations will continue to be an alternative for health care; In January alone, the company had served more than 7,000 patients through video consultations.

“We are convinced that having telemedicine options is relevant in the present and future of health in Mexico. At Axa Keralty we will continue to innovate and provide new healthcare alternatives that allow us to better protect more Mexicans,” he said.

Allianz Partners estimates that the Telemedicine market in Latin America is valued at 1.5 billion dollars and its acceptance is such that it is expected to grow at an annual rate above 20 percent until 2028.

Due to the above, it is considered that there is a great market potential taking into account, in addition, that according to the World Health Organization (WHO),

75 percent of medical consultations can be attended via video call.

Vision

The boom that occurred with said market segment led to the fact that during the first quarter of 2021 the global capital funds will allocate about 8.2 billion of dollars in this industry.

This was an opportunity for developers, who began to offer their services even at more affordable costs.

“We work with Mapfre and we give them a totally virtual service, they are remote proposals free for policyholders and it works very well. During this period he has shown important growth. However, what has grown the most is the issue with employers; In the last six months, we have grown almost 400 percent in the number of companies that offer preventive medicine services,” said Cardona, from 1Doc3.

Today, It is estimated that 20 percent of the queries given by the platform are oriented in mental health services, followed by general medicine and nutrition.

Allianz Partners says that it strengthened its telemedicine proposal to offer diverse, immediate, simple and secure services on the same platform.

MPA