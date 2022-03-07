Oh papaya from Celaya! Lieutenant Harina tells his story

Three years ago Backdoor broke the networks with the sketch Flour, in which a lieutenant is seen in an operation in which cocaine is seized and he begins to test it to verify that it is indeed that narcotic. A video full of humor that soon remained in the memory of Mexicans and in various memes. Now the character jumps from YouTube to the Amazon Prime Video screen to tell his story in a series and experience new misadventures.

The production Flourcreated by Carlos Reichel, tells the life of the famous lieutenant (Guillermo Villegas) and officer Ramírez (Verónica Bravo), who begin to investigate the clues of a serial killer known as The canceller, who is dedicated to assassinating important characters of social networks. With a dose of humor, through these new experiences, the viewer will learn how the lieutenant started in the police and that he has a daughter.

For Guillermo Villegas, who once again puts himself in the shoes of the Lieutenant Flourmove the sketch to a series was a challenge.

“I was worried that they were going to write a superficial series, that they would only concentrate on lengthening the joke of the video or gloating over the lieutenant’s witty phrases,” he acknowledged.

However, when he learned the plot of Flour the project convinced him.

“It gave me enormous satisfaction to realize that they had written a deep story, they humanized Ramírez, the lieutenant and all the characters around him, that is the best gift for me, being able, as an actor, to develop complex characters,” Villegas told The reason during a junket of press.

The actor shared that the series has allowed him to go beyond his histrionic abilities because there is a “very strong” script.

I focused more on the emotionality of the character, the relationship he has with his daughter fascinates me, the relationship with the friend, with the former lieutenant, I focused on all those things to polish it William Villegas

Actor

“When I saw the script, I said this is full of meat, of tools to develop my work, which was what scared me the most, I thought: ‘Wow, if they throw me a chapter of pure hahaha, oh papaya from Celaya!, no I’m going to be able to do it, from the outset I’m not going to accept it’; second, it is not going to give me the ability to save that ship with pure interpretation, there is no way, it is not sustainable, ”she added.

With this series directed by Salvador Espinosa (Club of Ravens and How to Survive Single), Villegas confessed that he feels like Leonardo DiCaprio in The wolf of Wall Streetbecause of how complex and profound his character becomes.

“I like to put the Leonardo DiCaprio comparison in The wolf of Wall Street, in three hours you have the most beautiful gift that can be given to an actor: scene after scene is exciting, fun. One wishes for what is happening to me now, I yearned with all my soul for it to happen to me to be thinking about this day and night, and day and night executing a character, this is what I can do the most from the lieutenant, to do”.

Villegas, who began his professional career in 2007 with the film Rabioso sol, rabioso cielo, pointed out that this project comes at the best moment of his career.

“If this series had arrived five years ago, I would surely have had a panic attack in each scene as it happened to me in the theater, due to insecurities, I think it came at the most mature moment for me,” he said.

He considered that the lieutenant has changed his life and has opened “faster doors that he was chasing.”

He said he was satisfied that in projects after the sketch They haven’t pigeonholed him.

“I am grateful that the creative industry has not had an idea as the public sometimes takes it, that this actor only does comedy, he is made to make us laugh. Fortunately I didn’t run into that, none of the people who have invited me to work have pigeonholed me into the character of the policeman or in the comedy, the sketch He achieved so much that I was able to exhibit the qualities that I can have as an actor or the range of ability that I have”, remarked the also theater actor.

His popularity has reached such a degree that it is common for him to be asked for photographs when someone meets him on the street; However, he says that he is still not used to it.

“Personally, a lot of adventures and funny anecdotes have also happened to me, since they ask me for a photo on the street, they shout the lieutenant’s phrases at me. This character has brought me closer to people, that pure feeling of knowing that your face is out there, it is something that one never gets used to,” Villegas said.

Flour It premieres next March 10 on Amazon Prime Video in Latin America and the United States and from the 9th of the same month, it will arrive on Comedy Central in Latin America.