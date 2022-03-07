Nicole Kidman is injured and misses big Oscar event

ads

Nicole Kidman has been a mainstay during the 2022 awards season thanks to her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, but surprisingly she couldn’t be found during Monday’s Oscar nominees luncheon. She recently sustained an injury and is reportedly recovering at her Nashville home. Being the Ricardos earned Kidman his fifth Oscar nomination.

Kidman, 54, recently suffered a torn hamstring and is recovering at home, reports Variety. He was filming Amazon’s new series Expats in Los Angeles when the pre-existing injury flared up. Production was temporarily put on hold while producers attempted to film scenes without Kidman.

The nominees luncheon is an annual tradition before the Academy Awards, though the event was canceled ahead of the 2021 Oscars due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s luncheon was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. The event typically includes a class photo with each nominee, but Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times reported that nominees are taking photos in smaller groups.

Kidman was nominated for Best Actress for Being the Ricardos. The film was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and co-starred Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. Bardem and JK Simmons were also nominated for their performances. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall as hosts. The other nominees in this year’s Best Actress field are Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Expats is based on the novel The Expatriates by Janice YK Lee and is directed by The Farewell filmmaker Lulu Wang. The show centers on three expatriate women in Hong Kong and is produced by Kidman’s Blossom Films. Other stars on the show include Sarayu Blue, Jack Huston, Brian Tee, and Ji-young Yoo.

Kidman will also appear in The Lighthouse filmmaker Robert Eggers’ new film The Northman, which opens in April. He also plays Queen Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which opens in December. The Big Little Lies star was last seen at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 27. Kidman previously won an Oscar for playing Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

