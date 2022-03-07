NBC Universal Presents Women’s Day Specials

NBCUniversal brings the best programming to commemorate all women on their day. East tuesday march 8 starting at 3:30 PM, don’t miss the specials AND! Entertainment, Telemundo Internacional and Studio Universal have prepared on this day dedicated to women.

Starting at 3:30 PM, E! Entertainment will exclusively broadcast the documentary ‘Voices’which through the testimonies of the most powerful women in Latin America, seeks to exalt the female voice by questioning the canons of beauty and current stereotypes that many women live. Sandra Echeverría, Cecilia Roth, Margarita “the Goddess of Cumbia”, Michelle Rodríguez, (40 and 20, I fall over laughing), Andrea Echevarri (velvety), Barbara Torres and many more women give life and voice to this emotional documentary.

If you want to find out all the curiosities of your favorite celebrities, don’t miss the special programs of AND! Entertainment “Things You Don’t Know” from Tiffany Haddish, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez, o’clock 4:20 p.m.

Get to know in depth the stories of two women who have become icons of television and Hollywood and who have left their mark on several generations: AND! Entertainment presents AND! True Hollywood Story LATAM: Kate Del Castillowho will tell in the front row his experiences throughout his long television and film career, to the 6:25 p.m.

We already know his life behind the scenes thanks to his reality show, but do we really know everything? Don’t miss the second special of AND! True Hollywood Story: Kim Kardashian West at 7:15 PM and discover in the voice of the iconic businesswoman and influencer the aspects of her life in front of the spotlights that have marked her the most. In case you missed it, Telemundo Internacional will also broadcast the documentary exclusively Voices at 6:30 PM. We invite you to discover what these great women think about one of the issues that most affects the female gender today.

Enjoy the movies that Universal Studio prepared for you on your day. We invite you to dance and sing with two films full of music and laughter, beginning with a trip to Greece in the company of meryl streep, who stars in the musical Mama Mia! at 12:00 PMfollowed by Mama Mia! Let’s go again at 2:05 p.m. And from 4:10 PMtake out the microphone and sing along with Anna Kendrick on Pitch Perfect 2: More Perfect Notes and Pitch Perfect 3: the last note at 6:15 p.m.

