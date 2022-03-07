Natural beauty: this is how 10 celebrities who oppose cosmetic surgeries look today

The constant pressure of all celebrities, especially the women, for always looking perfect, is no longer the common denominator. big stars of the Cinema industry world decided to expose what they think about the Cosmetic surgeries and they show themselves more and more open in their social networks, just as they are seen in their daily lives.

And it is often difficult to think of stars of this stature outside the giant screen of “Hollywood” cinema in 4 K and the imperfections, wrinkles, stretch marks, dark circles and pimples are not what we expect to see. This antiquated, violent and unhappy idea with which millions of people look at these faces has an end.

Related news

The statements of women of great global impact give much to talk about, especially for the strong defense of real bodies and faces, the lack of criteria of some cosmetic surgeons who “erasing” the personality of the faces of very famous and recognized actresses, to give rise to a revaluation of the figure of women and how they are supposed to look or feel, outside the mandates that did and do so much damage.

These renowned women from the world of entertainment, art and fashion decided to say no to plastic surgery and show us all get older it is real and beautiful. Look at their photos, who they are and what they have to say:

Jamie Lee Curtis

“The current trend of fills and procedures, and this obsession with filters, and the things we do to adjust our appearance in Zoom are killing generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

Jennifer Aniston

“I think what I have witnessed is women trying to stay eternal with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful that I learned from their mistakes because I will not be injecting anything into my face. They’re trying to stop the clock and all you can see is an insecure person who won’t let himself get old.”

drew Barrymore

“I say, don’t fight the rings on a tree trunk. She just keeps counting them. The idea of ​​not looking like me scares me. I just think a person’s character is what’s interesting.”

emma thompson

“I will not be trivial with myself. Now we’re in this horrible youth-driven thing where everyone has to look like they’re 30 to 60. This is the law of diminishing returns. The trick is to age honestly and gracefully, and make it look great so everyone looks forward to it.”

meryl streep

“I just do not get it. You have to embrace aging.”

Kristen Stewart

“I am terrified by the idea of ​​doing anything to myself. And maybe that’s completely arrogant, but I don’t want to change anything about myself. I think the women who do it are losing their minds. It’s vandalism”

Halle Berry

“Growing old is natural, and it will happen to all of us. I just want to always look like myself, even if it’s an older version of me. I think that when you use too many cosmetic things, you become another person”

Heidi klum

“I am proud to be able to say, on this day and at this age, I have done nothing to myself. Everyone has a view of what isn’t pretty and plastic surgery just doesn’t seem pretty to me.”

Salma Hayek

“Every woman has the right to fight to preserve her youth”, she is personally against plastic surgery. “It’s like the uniform of a generation. And it’s not necessarily beautiful. It doesn’t look wrinkled, but it’s not pretty.”

Julianne Moore

“Personally, I haven’t done anything to myself. My job means too much to me. It’s important to be able to play women at all times in their lives and I don’t like products that freeze your face in time. I need to show expressions”

