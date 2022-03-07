Music by Harry Styles, Rihanna, Madonna and more, in the 2nd season of Bridgerton

Netflix announced on Friday all instrumental versions pop who would be featured on the highly anticipated second season of the hit show Bridgerton and you won’t be disappointed.

Last season, Bridgerton fans heard orchestral versions of “bad guy” by Billie Eilish, “thank you, next” from Ariana Grande, “in my blood” by Shawn Mendes and “wildest dreamsby Taylor Swift.

For the second season, which will premiere on Netflix on March 25ththe soundtrack will keep good vibes.

“I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in their own special way. I always try a lot of different songs for each scene before I find the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn’t be more excited about our play listshowrunner Chris Van Dusen said in a press release.

What are we going to hear:

Stay away from Nirvana

Material Girl by Madonna

Rihanna Diamond

Dancing on my own by Robyn

You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Sign of the times by Harry Styles

What about us by P!nk

How deep is your love by Calvin Harris

Miley Cyrus Wrecking Ball