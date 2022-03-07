Murder of family mother could be solved thanks to her wearing her FitBit | Univision 41 New York WXTV
The murder of a young mother of two has sparked enormous interest beyond Connecticut, the state where it happened, because the centerpiece that made her husband the prime suspect in the case is a FitBit bracelet.
According to the prosecution, the murder on December 23, 2015 of Connie Dabate, who was then 39 years old, could have been carried out by her husband, Richard Dabate. In initial statements to the police, he claimed that his wife had been killed by a masked man who had a “Vin Diesel-like voice”.
Dabate stated that the subject broke into his home around 9 am and shot his wife in the head while she was in the basement. He also stated that he could not do anything because The thief tied him to a chairbut before he caused some wounds apparently with a knife.
At the time of the murder, which happened at the couple’s home in Ellington (half a mile from Hartford), the couple’s two young children were in school at the time.
How the FitBit could help the mother of two
During investigations, it was discovered that the FitBit electronic bracelet that Connie Dabate was wearing contradicted her husband’s version: he was still active after the moment Richard said she was killed.
Also: Connie’s Facebook page showed that she posted two videos from her home nearly 45 minutes after her husband said she had been killed.
CNN published a schedule of the records obtained by the prosecution from the home alarm and the victim’s FitBit, and detailed it as follows:
- 9:01 am, Richard Dabate logged into Outlook from an IP address assigned to the Internet at home.
- At 9:04 a.m., Dabate emailed his supervisor saying an alarm had gone off at his house and he needed to go back and check it out.
- Connie’s Fitbit registered movement at 9:23 am, the same time the garage door opened.
- Connie Dabate was active on Facebook between 9:40 and 9:46 am, posting videos to her page with her iPhone.
- She was using the IP address at home and her Fitbit recorded movement until 10:05 am when it stops.
- He assured that the murder took place at 9 in the morning.
The suspect had a mistress and was pregnant
Prosecutors say Dabate fabricated the robbery story and staged a crime scene after killing his wife.
Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky has said he believes concerns about a possible divorce and estrangement from family and friends may have been a motive for him to commit the murder.
According to prosecution reports, Richard Dabate had been in an extramarital affair for seven years with another woman and was pregnant at the time of Connie’s murder. She, whose identity remains anonymous, told police that Dabate had promised her that he would divorce his wife, but that he was worried about money and “being rejected by his parents and friends.”
Five days after the murder of his wife, The suspect attempted to claim his life insurance policy for $475,000.
Last week the trial, which had been suspended due to the pandemic, began jury selection and is expected to begin on April 5.
You may also like…