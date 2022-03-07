Movies that have achieved the ‘Bati-success’

“Bruce Wayne” has returned to theaters on the right foot, as the reviews have been good for The Batman and the response at the box office has been extremely favorable.

The so-called “Knight of the Night” has returned in the shoes of Robert Pattinson and under the direction of Matt Reeves who recently declared to the international press that although he respects Marvel’s work, he would not like to work for this company.

“Batman”, “Superman” and “Supergirl” were among the first heroes to have their own tapes. From the hand of Tim Burton, “Bruce” was noted in 1989 with the film in which Michael Keaton put on the suit of the vigilante.

Some films of the also member of the Justice League have been a success and others have been a resounding failure. Now that the ratings for The Batman are already everywhere, it is possible to make a top with the seven best tapes of the hood according to the scores obtained on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although The Batman has garnered notable buzz, it failed to dethrone 2008’s The Dark Night as the hero’s best film to date.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film starring Christian Bale broke ground and even achieved eight Oscar nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for the late Heath Ledger for his role as “Joker.” On Rotten it got a 94 rating.

The cinematographic contribution that Nolan has made to “Batman” is undeniable. With The Dark Knight Rises of 2012, he did a remarkable job in the same way, so much so that he got a score of 87 on Rotten. Bale also embodied the superhero.

The Batman has been “ranked” as the third best tape of the hooded man to get 85 percent approval. Despite the expectation generated when Warner Bross announced that Robert Pattinson would be the new “Wayne”, the actor has shut up mouths receiving praise from critics.

In Reeves’ feature film, “Batman” deals with “Riddler” in a fight in which “Catwoman” and “The Penguin” get involved.

With a rating of 84 on Rotten Tomatoes, Batman Begins (2005) was a respite for the character and of course for DC Comics and Warner Bros after the failure of Batman and Robin. It is the fourth best film.

It was the first film in the Nolan and Bale trilogy. In the plot, “Bruce” faces his enemy, “The Scarecrow”.

In box number five, according to Rotten ratings, is Batman Returns, from 1992, with an 80.

Tim Burton directed this feature film in which Keaton shone as “Batman”, but Michelle Pffeifer and Dany DeVito also grabbed the spotlight in their roles as “Catwoman” and “The Penguin”.

In 1966, “Batman” (Adam West) and “Robin” (Burt Ward) left the famous series of the sixties to present a film that did well, achieving a 79 approval on Rotten, to become the sixth film project of the most qualified paladin of justice.

In the film, villains such as “Catwoman”, “El Pingüino” and “Joker” paraded in the skins of Lee Meriwether, Burgess Meredith and César Romero, respectively.

On the seventh step, the film, Batman, from 1989, by Burton stands out. Here was the debut of Michael Keaton as “Batman” and Jack Nicholson took the reins of “Joker”. It got a rating of 72. These feature films are available on the HBO Max platform. Batman and Robin, Batman Forever and Batman Vs. Superman were the movies that Rotten Tomatoes failed.