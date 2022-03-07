Mónica Naranjo prefers to keep the secret about whether she has already been vaccinated

For Monica Naranjo the opinion of both people who do not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 like the ones that were applied doseand in his case… he prefers to remain silent about whether he has already been vaccinated or not.

“In the end, all opinions must be respected, each and every one of them. All the people who are in favor of vaccines must be respected and those who are not in favor of vaccines too, each one has their personal story.

“I think the solution to this whole situation is respect and following the protocols. There will be people who will be more afraid than others, but if you know that person is more afraid, respect them (sic)”, he commented at a press conference .

It was in the month of October of last year that the singer came out in defense of Miguel Bosé, who has openly stated his refusal of the vaccine and has even suspended his social networks for his position.

“Miguel is one of the most intelligent and cultured people. He is a cultured, intelligent, prepared, generous, honest, simple person, a great father, a great friend and a great son… I believe that in life all opinions have to be respected, regardless of agree or not; it is not right to criticize for criticizing, it is not right. I am a person who would never dare to criticize others for their ideals, “said the artist for the television program Ventaneando.

As to whether or not she has already been vaccinated, the interpreter of hits such as “I will survive”, “Untie me”, among others, indicated that she would not respond.

“I wouldn’t like to answer that question if you’ll let me,” he said.

As for continuing to make presentations in a physical format, despite the increase in infections due to the new variant of Covid-19, Ómicron, the Spanish pointed out that the most important thing is to maintain the necessary precautions, and follow the health protocols to enjoy the events. without any concern.

“We live in Spain in a situation where we have had a very high wave of infections in recent months, but culture has been safe, both in theaters and cinemas, museums, right now we are at 100% capacity, because we have fully respected the covid protocol.

“We have done concerts from a distance, respecting family bubbles, everyone with a mask, we also use that protocol so that all people can enjoy the show and feel safe. If it is respected, nothing has to happen, we must all do our part part,” he said.

The singer, who took advantage of the quarantine to continue working on her music, is in Mexico promoting her “Puro Minage” tour; her next concert at the National Auditorium to be held on January 22.

“The confinement was something that I needed, I needed to be at home, enjoy my family, my parents, feel close to them and also compose, people said: ‘we are locked up, we can’t do anything’, but it has been a great blessing because I have been able to compose an album and record it.

“Everything that happens in life is good for the human being, it helps us to evolve and to be good people,” he deepened.

mafa