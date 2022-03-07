Mom of beaten Atlas fan asks for financial help

After the fight that took place in the The Corregidora Stadium among fans of Atlas and of the white roostersthe Governor of Queretaro, Mauricio Curi, updated the information and indicated that 26 people were hospitalized, 24 men and two women. He explained that three have already been discharged, 10 are out of danger, another 10 less serious, while the remaining three are serious.

Among those hospitalized is Esteban Hernandez Martinezbetter known in the bar Atlas As the ‘razor‘, who by the images spread on social networks had been given up for dead; however, she is one of the people who are admitted to the General Hospital of Querétaro.

The state of health of therazor‘ is delicate, as people close to the fan’s family assure that he is intubated and has a stroke due to the blows received, which is why his mother is seeking financial support to be able to pay for medical expenses.

“I ask for your help to support María Guadalupe Martínez López, mother of Esteban Hernandez Martinez. She is a good friend of my family and she took care of my brothers and me when we were little.

“Mrs. Lupe’s situation is difficult both financially and health-wise and she cannot afford her stay in Querétaro as well as the treatment that her son will require. If you want to support her (everything counts) I will leave you her information. Thank you very much,” it was read in a message that has turned the social networks of a family friend upside down Hernandez Martinez.

was identified to Stephen for his characteristic tattoos on his chest, including the shield of the Atlas.

