Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher provide an update on Ukraine’s fundraising campaign

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed that they are halfway to their fundraising goal because they are raising money for the people of Ukraine.

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine and moved to the United States shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, Kutcher gave his followers an update on how much money had been raised and how the money would be used. The couple’s goal is $30 million.

“We just wanted to give you a quick update on where we stand on fundraising. We’re halfway there,” Kunis revealed in the video. “We are very excited and want to thank each and every one of you. The last 48 hours have been incredible.”

Kunis and Kutcher were joined by Ryan Petersen, creator of Flexport, and Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb.

‘Proud Ukrainian’ Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher’s Husband Launch Fundraising Program for the People of Ukraine

The two discussed how the money raised will be allocated.

According to Kutcher, more than 30,000 people have contributed to the fundraiser. Reese Witherspoon commented on the original fundraising ad revealing her involvement.

The actor said, “We are halfway there. We have $15 million and we’re heading to $30. We’ll get there.” “There are some problems in the world that require a village to solve, and there are other problems that affect the rest of the world. This is one of those other problems.”

More than $16 million of the $30 million goal has been raised at the time of this article’s publication.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

Kunis and Kutcher launched the fundraiser on Friday.

“Today I am a proud Ukrainian,” Kunis wrote, describing the GoFundMe fundraiser. “While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Proud and brave Ukrainians deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity in general is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

Kutcher and Kunis have pledged to match up to $3 million from the fundraiser.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Russia launched a full invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin described the attack as a “special military mission.”

The attack caused 1.7 million Ukrainians to flee the country.