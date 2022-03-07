Michael Lang, organizer of the Woodstock Festival, has died

Michael Lang, one of the organizers of the Woodstock Festival, the greatest milestone of the counterculture in the United States, died on Saturday at the age of 77, a victim of cancer, the American press announced this Sunday.

Lang died of “a rare form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City,” according to a family statement released by Michael Pagnotta, a longtime friend of the family, collected by the press.



Michael Lang. Photo: AP/Evan Agostini, File

On Twitter, Pagnota, artist manager and music supervisor, wrote: “We are very sorry to hear that legendary Woodstock icon and long-time family friend Michael Lang has died at the age of 77 after a brief illness. May he rest in peace.”

“He is survived by his wife Tamara, sons Harry and Laszlo, and daughters LariAnn, Shala and Molly,” the statement, published by CNN, said.

Lang was 24 years old when the Woodstock music and arts festival was born in August 1969 in the Catskill Mountains region of New York state, a hippie congregation that became a seminal moment in popular music history. and the definitive consolidation of the counterculture that emerged in the 1960s in the United States.

From Friday the 15th to Monday the 18th of August of that year, rock music groups followed one another during the festival that brought together almost half a million people on a farmer’s farm near the town of Woodstock, which gave it its name and made him world famous.

The event was immortalized in the documentary “Woodstock: 3 days of peace and music“, winner of an Oscar award.

