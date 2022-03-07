Meat Loaf and the glory of “Bat out of Hell”, one of the best-selling albums in history

A singer forged in musicals called Marvin Lee Adayaliases Meat Loafwas associated half a century ago with a composer with a Wagnerian soul, Jim Steinmannand a hardened rocker turned producer, Todd Rungren, to travel from the bowels of the earth to the Olympus of rock and roll.

Those were still legendary times: Bruce Springsteen He had published the album “Born to run” in 1975 and that expedition, which adopted the nickname of its singer -Pastel de Carne, in Spanish-, followed the epic trail left by the E Street Band and its commander in chief.

In fact, Todd Rungren recruited two pillars of the Springsteen band, keyboardist Roy Bittan and drummer Max Weinberg, who joined other musicians from Utopia, the producer’s group. And let’s not forget Ellen Foley, the perfect vocal counterpoint in the boy/girl parts of the album.

A team with such a punch was needed to accompany the booming voice of Meat Loaf -able to be heard by the bully coach who gave him the nickname, wherever he was-, a real boast in the compositions born from the burning piano of Jim Steinman.

Dramatic, grandiose and unclassifiable, “Bat out of Hell” it had to go a long way until its publication in 1977. From their narrow perspective, the record companies did not understand the ambition of the project to enclose in a single disc a kind of rock opera that began with a theme of almost ten minutes.

Meat Loaf never forgot how many doors they had to knock on before an independent label, Cleveland International Records, was willing to release “Bat out of Hell” (“Bat out of hell” if translated into Spanish).

To wrap such an ambitious work, one of those covers called to become a rock icon was needed. made it Richard Corbenwho drew a kind of Conan the Barbarian who is launched like a rocket from the depths of a graveyard riding a motorcycle into the sky.

After its long gestation process, Meat Loaf’s record debut was an immediate success. And in the following years it would ship more than 40 million copies worldwide, until it became one of the ten best-selling albums in history.

In the midst of the explosion of punk, the excesses and grandiloquence of “Bat out of Hell” went in the opposite direction, but were received with devotion by the general public.

It was the triumph of Meatloaf, that overweight boy who was bullied at school; of the visionary who dreamed of singing his escapades in the middle of the night. And from a group of musicians who dared to travel against the current beyond conventional formats.

Meat Loaf’s masterpiece was continued in two other installments, until completing a trilogy in 2006 with “Bat out of Hell III: The monster is loose”.

But the moment of glory of that debut album was unrepeatable. In reality, Meat Loaf had already reached the Olympus of rock and no one would take him out of there.

As he sang in “Heaven can wait” (“Heaven can wait”), one of the most remembered songs from “Bat out of Hell”, “all the gods will come down here to sing to me and their melody will make me fly”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsQHVWBeTUU

rad