Marimar Vega’s husband is criticized for his physique; Zuria defends him

She also revealed the reason why her partner let her attend her sister’s wedding alone.

Rosa Ma. Velazquez

Zuria Vega’s family dressed in long tablecloths after her sister Marimar married her fiancé, Director Jerónimo Rodríguez, in an intimate ceremony.

In a recent meeting with the media, Zuria spoke about some details of her sister’s elegant ceremony, but did not delve into the subject because she said that these questions are up to Marimar to answer.

However, when a reporter questioned her about what she thought about the comments made to her brother-in-law about her physical appearance, the slightly annoyed actress said that she was not going to lend herself to those kinds of questions that incite hatred.

“The truth is that I’m not even going to answer that question because I think that just everyone’s job is not to give voice to hate and by asking me those questions what they are doing is just the opposite.”

“Let’s give projection, space, visibility to the work after these 2 years; also to love and positive things, not negative things that anyone says or not, ”she pointed out.

In turn, she discussed the reason why her partner, Alberto Guerra, could not accompany her to the link, since she is recording a series with Sofía Vergara in Los Angeles, but they remain in communication.