MadKaos: Rubius’s new Minecraft payment server together with Patreon

Patreon is a crowdfunding website oriented not only to artists or creative projects, but also to content creators from YouTube, Twitch or another platform with the aim of generating income thanks to their community.

This website is very fashionable from 2014 onwards, with some youtubers announcing that they opened their service on Patreon in order to continue creating content thanks to the money donated by their followers, and to this day it continues to exist and function.

one of the greats streamers from Spain, Rubius, has confirmed that he has started an exclusive collaboration with Patreon but not in a conventional way, but by opening a paid minecraft server.

The server is named MadKaos and will open its doors (if all goes well) on March 7 around 8:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, and will be accessible for any player who wants to contribute to Patreon.

exist 5 support levels in the Rubius Patreon not only to enter the server, but also to enjoy different advantages such as benefits in Discord, access to libraries, more loot boxes and much more.

Tier Price

Level 1 – €3 per month

Tier 2 – €5 per month

Level 3 – €10 per month

Level 4 – €20 per month

Level 5 – €99 per month

In fact, according to the page of Patreon x Rubiusthe gaps in the server are flying, as it is limited at the moment, and there are just over 600 places left to enter it.

We are very sorry, but we will have to move the opening hours, in principle, until tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. Thank you for your patience and support of the project. – MadKaosOficial (@MadKaosOficial) March 6, 2022

We will have to see how the server works, but Rubius himself has confirmed that in the future it will open new levels of Patreon for other content creators, with the aim that they can make their own server with their subscribers.

A Minecraft server that, although it is still pay2win In a way, it will help Rubius continue creating things for his community, which is huge and will be happy to continue supporting him.