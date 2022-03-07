Machine Gun Kelly wants BTS to sing at his wedding with Megan Fox

The current music industry has surprised us with unexpected collaborations that merge worlds and musical genres that we never imagined seeing together. can you imagine Machine Gun Kelly, Megan fox and bts in one place? it is something that could happen but not in the way you think.

Since going public with their relationship in 2020, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan fox They became a teaching couple for michos, thanks to the rock vibe and all the style that they transmit every time they both share the screen on red carpets, fashion campaigns and television.

After they took their affair to the next level after announcing their engagement in January, the wedding It is an imminent celebration and it seems that it will take place in a big way because it could count on bts as a guest musical act to liven up this celebration.

BTS could sing at the wedding of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

On Monday, March 7, Machine Gun Kelly was invited to the Ellen DeGeneres Show, in which he talked about various things, including his relationship with Megan fox and the plans. of the wedding party.

During the traditional segment of the broadcast entitled ‘Burning Questions’, or burning questions translated into Spanish, the presenter questioned the artist about which boyband from the nineties he would like to hire to play in his wedding.

before this Machine Gun Kelly He said: What boyband am I going to know more songs from? Of course NSYNC” and subsequently commented something that immediately entered the ranks of NSYNC fans. bts.

The talk continued and that was how the interpreter of “Bloody Valentine” and future husband of Megan foxbrought out his most K-Pop side and declared himself a faithful follower of Bangtan Sonyeondan.

“But which boy band do I surprisingly know all this information about? bts“, said Machine Gun Kelly to Elle DeGeneres, in a moment that took the ovations of all ARMY.

would you like to see bts on the wedding from Machine Gun Kelly and Megan fox? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information about your favorite artists.