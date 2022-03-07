Machine Gun Kelly Says He Would Like “BTS” To Perform At His Wedding To Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly was invited to the program “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”where he was asked about various topics, including about his wedding plans with Megan fox.

MGK proposed to the Hollywood actress on January 11, posting a video of the exact moment when he gets down on one knee and asks for her hand. Both sealed their union by drinking each other’s blood, Fox said on his Instagram when announcing the engagement.

In a section of the show, they asked him several questions including which band would you like to be at your wedding, to which he replied:

“What boy-band am I going to know more songs from? Without a doubt, NSYNC. But what boy-band do I surprisingly know all this information about? BTS” and continued “I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were kind of delighted to meet me. I believe I have more chance of getting BTS to come,” he commented.

MGK’s matching tattoo with Travis Barker

Last year MGK along with drummer, Travis Barker, got a matching tattoo on his arm with the phrase “Born With Horns”, which would be the title of Megan’s partner’s sixth studio album.

However, he recently announced that he had decided to change the name of the album and that it took six months to tell the drummer of the change, who is the producer of the album:

“I bet that he was wondering toobecause every day I was like on the edge of my seat all stiff and nothing came out because I was waiting for the right environment, to tell him”, said the singer on the show.