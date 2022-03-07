Luka Romero, in Argentina’s prelist for World Cup qualifiers

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 06.03.2022 19:09:38





The Mexican-Argentine player Luka Romerowho plays for Lazio was considered by Lionel Scaloni to be on the prelistto of the Argentine national team for the games of the last double date of the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, a tournament to which the South American team is already qualified.

The name of the soccer player, who is the son of Argentine parents, born in Mexico and who also has Spanish nationality, appeared on the list of 44 footballers that are reserved by the DT of the Albiceleste for the duels against Venezuela and Ecuador, which will be played on March 25 and 29, respectively.

In case he is considered by Scaloni in the final list, Luke Romerowho was originally known as the ‘Mexican Messi’, could have the opportunity to play alongside the star of the Albiceleste and Paris Saint-Germain, LionelMessi.

Why didn’t Luka Romero decide to play with Mexico?

It should be remembered that although it could be considered by the selections of Mexico and Spaina few years ago Luke Romero He declined to represent the team of the country where his family is from.

“I went to a meeting with Spain because out of respect you always have to listen to everyone. But I thanked them and told them that I wanted to be in the Argentine National Team. They also called me from Mexico and we went to a meal, but I also told them the same thing.

“Argentina was the one that first noticed me and called me. I liked it a lot when I was and I’m going to be in the national team until he doesn’t want me anymore”, said the player in an interview with The clarin.