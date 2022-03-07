Liga MX resumes on March 11 after a fight in Corregidora… with Atlas and Gallos games – El Financiero

After the suspension of half of the day 9 for the fight in the Corregidora Stadium between fans of Gallos de Querétaro and Atlas de Guadalajara, which left a balance of 26 people injured, Liga MX will resume next Friday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

This was announced by the executive president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriolathis Monday, March 7.

In an interview with Televisa, the leader of the league stated: “Yes, there will be (soccer)” and added that the dispute will be resolved with stricter sanctions and measures to monitor security inside the stadiums.

According to MX League schedulethe roosters of Querétaro will be in charge of resuming the local tournament, since their match against Necaxa It is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11.

The final decision on the resumption of Liga MX It will be announced this Tuesday, March 8, when the owners of the teams meet in an extraordinary way to review the measures and provisions after the brawl.

The calendar also has another game scheduled for the Atlas of Guadalajara. In this case, the team from Guadalajara will face Juarez FCsharp at 9:00 p.m.

Until noon on March 7, authorities of the Liga MX have not ruled on whether there will be changes in the scheduled matches of Atlas and Gallos.

Two classics are on the calendar for Saturday the 12th: the game between Cruz Azul and Pumaswhich will be held at the Azteca Stadium as well as the national ‘clásico’, between Chivas and Americawhich will be at the AKRON Stadium.

In addition, the Saturday day is completed with the matches between Tigres-León and Monterrey against Mazatlán.

For Sunday, the Liga MX schedule sets the games: Toluca vs. Pachuca, Saint Louis vs. Puebla and Saints vs. Tijuana.

After the fight at the Corregidora Stadium, the Liga MX authorities pointed out that the visiting team bars they will no longer have access to matches.

Matchday 9 of Liga MX was suspended last Saturday night, March 5, after disturbances were reported during the match between Atlas and Gallos de Querétaro.

At minute 62 of that match, fans of both teams started fights in different areas of the Corregidora Stadium. In the end, the Querétaro authorities reported on 26 people injured.

What will happen to the Expansion League?

According to Liga MX authorities, the Expansion League will not be suspended, as was the case with the MX League and the women’s tournament.

The decision to continue with the scheduled matches of the Expansion League is due to the fact that there are no space on the calendar to re-schedule the meetings that would have to be postponed.