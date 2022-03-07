Liga MX announces that visiting clubs will not enter the stadiums

MEXICO CITY

Visiting team cheering groups will not have access to the stadiums of Liga MX, this was announced by Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX.

As of today, the visiting clubs will no longer be able to go to the stadiums, ”said the leader when questioned about the measures that will be taken to solve the issue of violence in Mexican soccer.

At a press conference with Íñigo Riestra, Gabriel Solares and Adolfo Ríos, the president of Liga MX made a recount of the state of health of those who were injured and required hospitalization.

According to the report of the Ministry of Health of the Querétaro stadium, 26 people received hospital care, three of them were discharged, two are treated in the emergency area and one person is in intermediate therapy and the other patients are reported as stable . We are very close to the process”

Mikel Arriola did not come forward to speak about sanctionsbut assured that once the investigation concludes, exemplary punishments must be applied.

The soccer judicial body must determine an exemplary sanction, because we are not facing an ordinary situation, but rather we fail and we are outraged.

