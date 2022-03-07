Larsa Pippen is ‘happy’ for ex-BFF Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

ads

Larsa Pippen has nothing but well wishes for her former best friend Kim Kardashian and the tycoon’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“You know what? If they’re happy, I’m happy,” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star said on Monday’s episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

“When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel that they are happy. So that’s all that matters,” she added.

Pippen, 47, and Kardashian, 41, used to be close friends, but sometime in 2020 they had a falling out.

After fans noticed that summer that the former BFFs weren’t following each other on Instagram, Pippen joked that she felt “blessed” that people were so “focused on” her social media activity.

However, Page Six exclusively reported at the time that the reality stars were no longer joined at the hip.

A source previously told Page Six that Pippen and Kardashian were no longer “close friends.” Alexander Tamargo

“They’re friends, but not close friends,” a source told us in July 2020, adding that Kardashian “never followed” Pippen to begin with.

While Kardashian has never spoken publicly about the feud, Pippen has blamed Kanye West, saying on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in November 2020 that the now-ex-husband of the Skims founder “was in a place where he didn’t really trust anyone with Kim.”

Fans have also speculated that Pippen’s romantic history with Khloé Kardashian’s on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson had affected her friendship with Kim.

Pippen claimed that she and Kardashian apologized after their fight. Bravo

Regardless of the cause of their brief feud, Pippen claimed in January that she and Kim had apologized to each other.

“I feel we are in a very good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time,” he told Us Weekly. “We have all apologized to each other. We are in a very good place.”

Kardashian has been dating Davidson amid her divorce from Kanye West.SplashNews.com

Kim has been romantically linked with Davidson, 28, since they shared an on-screen kiss when she was hosting “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021. Since then, the pair have been enjoying themselves, flying to the Bahamas, dining at New York City and enjoying an Escape Room outing with friends.

The KKW Beauty founder, who was recently declared legally single, filed for divorce from West, 44, in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The former couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

