Laerdal Medical AS, CAE, 3D Systems – Sportlepsia

Medical Simulation Market Overview:

Laerdal Medical AS

CAE, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Simulab Corporation

Simulaids, Inc. Limbs

and things, ltd.

Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Mentice AB

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

Overall Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Medical Simulation Market:

Segmentation for Medical Simulation Market Report:

Global Medical Simulation Market Segmentation:

For products and services:

Model-based simulation Simulation of

patients Simulation training of

Simulation tasks

Simulation based on mannequins Simulation of

standardized patients Simulation

Surgical Simulators

laparoscopic surgical simulators

arthroscopic surgical simulators

cardiovascular

Others

Ultrasound Simulation Simulation

web-based

Simulation software

performance recording

Virtual Tutors

Simulation Training Services Training

provider-based services

personalized consulting

educational societies

By end user:

academic institutions and research centers

Hospitals and clinics

military organizations

Research Scope for Medical Simulation Market Report:

Geographic Overview of the Medical Simulation Market Report:

The report consists of North America (USA, Mexico, Canada), Asia (India, China, Japan, Bangladesh, South Korea, Indonesia, etc.), Europe (Spain, France, Germany, UK, Sweden , etc.), Middle East and Africa, Australia, South America.

