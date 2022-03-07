La Nación / Five tricks to make the most of the treadmill

Did you know that 15 minutes on the treadmill help strengthen muscles, cardiovascular capacity, promote weight loss and the production of serotonin and endorphins in the body?

Within its functions, the levels of demand can be configured, either for a light walk or accelerate the pace for a strong jog. In addition, among the recent ones, they already come with the possibility of steepening their base, which makes training even more intense by simulating a slope.

If you are already determined to buy one of these machines or if you start training in a gym, the following tips will help you boost your workouts and burn more calories.

Maybe you don’t like running or you get bored walking on the treadmill for several minutes, you can take advantage of technologies to listen to music or watch videos that will help you make the time pass faster. The music that we like and fills us with energy can feel like a dose of adrenaline on the treadmill and can even motivate you to run if you only planned a light warm-up.

When you’re already in training rhythm and regularly running on the treadmill, doing intervals will help you burn more calories. Even if you just walk, you can apply this trick. If you do your cardio for 30 minutes, you can divide this time in intensity, for example, walk fast for 5 minutes, then jog the same amount of time, once elapsed return to the initial intensity, until you complete half an hour. This tip will help you increase your heart rate and speed up your metabolism.

As we mentioned before, some machines come with an incline option. By increasing and decreasing this function you will also be able to burn more calories and it is equivalent to a continuous run.

It is very important to finish the training gradually, if we suddenly get off the treadmill we can injure ourselves. Use the last 5 minutes of training to lower the intensity gradually, this will help your heart rate return to normal levels and the body recovers.

Opting from time to time for the stationary bike or the elliptical is also a good option. First, so as not to get bored of doing the same thing every day and then because the body also needs to vary the exercises so that the metabolism does not stagnate.