La Jornada – Opacity prevails in 10 years of participatory budgeting

A decade after the implementation of the participatory budget in Mexico City, the mayors do not have the obligation to inform the local Electoral Institute (IECM) of the execution of the projects that were chosen by the population, so their execution is maintained in the opacity.

In 2021, more than 2 billion pesos were spent on projects, some of which were modified without knowing exactly how many there were. Even, via transparency, some mayors denied information about hiring them. This was the case of Benito Juárez, who justified that due to the pandemic there are not enough personnel to deliver the data.

In an interview, the electoral consultant Ernesto Ramos Mega said that a reform is necessary so that the mayor’s offices offer a report on the execution of the projects. Although he anticipates that the percentage of participation will be the same as in previous years –around 5 percent–, this 2022 he hopes that there will be better quality in the projects, due to the demand that the proposals be better detailed.

So far, 6,591 proposals have been registered with the IECM, and around 223 territorial units that have not registered any project are missing, for which he called on citizens to participate before March 17.

He recognized that unlike representative democracy, in which a few minutes are spent to vote, participatory democracy requires more time and long processes, which would be the reason for the low citizen participation.