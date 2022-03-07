Kylie Jenner follows a rigorous diet to recover her figure after the birth of her second child

Since Kylie Jenner became a mother for the second time, last February 2, although She has dedicated herself to enjoying this new stage of her life, she is also focused on recovering her enviable figure, In fact, a few weeks ago, The Mirror newspaper posted the first photos of the socialite weeks after giving birth.

In the images it is clear that the 24-year-old businesswoman maintains a healthy body, with the help of a specialist, because apparently, according to said medium, she hired the services of a postnatal chef who prepares healthy and nutritious meals for her.

Kylie Jenner has been following a strict diet based on fruits, protein and cereals for years. For breakfast, she usually eats Greek yogurt, oatmeal, blueberries, and blackberries. In addition to a matcha latte tea.

Kylie Jenner showed off her second pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott on social media

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

at food to Kylie likes to eat light salads based on lettuce or young shoots, red cabbage, celery, coriander, black sesame seeds and some nuts to give the salad a little more texture. The above accompanied by dressings made with olive oil and apple wine vinegar.

in collations, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics chooses to eat a small bunch of grapes and drink natural coconut water or some other fruit.

For dinner, choose roasted asparagus, some cream cheese pasta, a side of cucumber salad with baby arugula, seeds and a little light dressing.

What foods are not missing in the diet of Kylie Jenner?

As far as possible, Kylie chooses to go meatless and get her protein from plant-based and organic foods; In addition, he does not consume added sugar and usually accompanies his drinks with drops of fulvic acid, an excellent element to help replenish minerals in the body.

Until now, the queen of Instagram, who has more than 300 million followers, has not shared any postpartum photos, so her return to the platform is expected to be triumphant with an impact postcard.