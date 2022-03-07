Kris Jenner is so rich she has an entire room for dishes

ads

Kris Jenner has a room in her house dedicated to fine china, because of course she does.

The Kardashian family matriarch is evidently a sucker for the finer things in life, as she revealed on Monday that her plate collection includes a $598 Hermes cup and saucer, a $640 Gucci teapot and a $640 Hermes plate. 460.

The space, which was described as a “dressing room” in a post on her daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog, Poosh, features more than 10 complete sets of designer dinnerware.

“The room is impeccably organized and perfectly displays her impressive collection,” the post on Kardashian’s website read, noting that Jenner owns some “rare” board games.

“It’s like a mini museum with great lighting around each set and not a cup of tea or plate out of place. Truly a work of art,” the article continues.

Fans will get an even closer look at Jenner’s lavish lifestyle when her family’s new reality show, “The Kardashians,” premieres on Hulu in April.

The matriarch of the Kardashian family has an extensive collection of fine china. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

The 66-year-old mom teased in a recent trailer the many “transformations” her daughters have gone through over the past year, which will be highlighted in the upcoming series.

“Over the last year, we have seen such transformations in all of us,” he said in the preview.

In another scene, Jenner declared, “Guys, it’s happening!” her as she toasted newly engaged Kourtney, 42, and Travis Barker, who make several appearances together in the teaser.

Jenner’s “dressing room” houses dinnerware valued at thousands of dollars. Samir Hussein

“Surprise!” Kourtney’s younger sister Kylie Jenner then shouted as the 46-year-old Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer walked into a room full of their loved ones.

The first season of the new series, which follows the family’s 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E!, will delve into topics like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s messy divorce and Kourtney’s whirlwind relationship with Barker.

Also featured will be Kylie, who recently welcomed a baby with Travis Scott, along with single mom Khloé Kardashian, who endured another round of infidelity from her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

